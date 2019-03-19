Royals sports roundup: Baseball, tennis, golf results

Three Royals’ pitchers scattered four Mariner Marauder hits on Monday and helped Lynnwood to a 4-1 victory at Mariner High School. Starter Nick Holmes struck out nine and gave up just one run on three hits for the Royals’, but it was reliever Daniel Smith — with six strikeouts over three innings — that was credited with the Lynnwood win.

The Lynnwood girls tennis team was defeated 6-1 by the Bothell Cougars; the Royals’ boys and girls golf teams were unable to field complete squads in their respective four-team matches on Monday.

The Royals’ boys and girls golf squads competed in four-team matches on Monday but did not have enough qualified golfers to post final team scores.

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at Mariner, March 18

Lynnwood 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 4 6 2

Mariner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 5

Winning pitcher: Daniel Smith (Lynnwood)

Losing pitcher: Codee McDuffee (Mariner)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Lakewood; Tuesday, Mar. 19; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Softball: Mariner at Lynnwood, March 18

Mariner 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 3

Lynnwood 0 0 0 1 3 2 x — 6 10 x

Winning pitcher:

Losing pitcher: Alexis Slater (Mariner)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, Mar. 20; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Bothell, March 18

Bothell 6 – Lynnwood 1

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Bothell 0-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Cascade; Tuesday, March 19; 3:30 p.m. at Cascade High School in Everett

Prep Boys Golf: Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale, Archbishop Murphy, Shorecrest; March 18 (nine holes, par 36, at Mill Creek Country Club)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 177 Archbishop Murphy 193 Shorecrest 229 Lynnwood (did not qualify)

Lynnwood individual scores: Colin Nienela 52, Skyler Jackson 69, Dan Zombor 74

Meadowdale individual scores: Nate King 40, Jarad Linson 44, Caleb Monillas 46,

Carlos Abad 47

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale, Cedarcrest, Archbishop Murphy, Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Meadowdale next match: versus Lynnwood, Archbishop Murphy Cedarcrest;

Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Prep Girls Golf: Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale, Shorecrest, Archbishop Murphy; March 18 (nine holes, par 36, at Lynnwood Golf Course)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 194 Archbishop Murphy 201 Shorecrest 210 Lynnwood (did not qualify)

Lynnwood individual scores: Morgan Jensen 48, Samantha Leis 60

Meadowdale individual scores: Hannah Peterson 40 (low-score medalist), Nicole Brunette 49, Eliza Moloney 52, Sarah Reitz 53, Moriah Frisby 54

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale, Cedarcrest, Archbishop Murphy, Tuesday, March 26; 3 p.m. at Blue Heron Golf Course in Carnation

Meadowdale next match: at Whidbey Shootout; Tuesday, March 19; 11 a.m. at Whidbey Golf and Country Club in Oak Harbor