Royals sports roundup: Boys, girls basketball lose to E-W; wrestlers fall to Terrace

1 of 4

Edmonds-Woodway earned a pair of impressive road wins on Friday as the Warrior boys and girls basketball teams swept a doubleheader at Lynnwood High School. The Warrior boys defeated the Royals 53-45 while the Lady Warriors tripped up the Lady Royals 60-50.

In both games, E-W came from behind to steal the victory away from Lynnwood.

In other Lynnwood sports on Friday, the Royals wrestling team was tripped up in the final match of the night and fell to the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 40-36. Trailing 36-32 going into the 145-pound weight class match, Terrace’s Arun Khoe pinned the Royals’ Santiago Camache to give the Hawks the team victory.

Prep Boys Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Jan. 25

Edmonds-Woodway 8 15 19 11 — 53

Lynnwood Royals 12 9 9 15 — 45

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Chinedu Acholonu 15, Mutdung Bol 10, Elijah Thomas 6, Colin Whitney 6, Nikko McNeal 4, Tai Starchman 4, Brian Bunyatipanon 3, Karsen Tjarneberg 3, Nuer Bol 2

Lynnwood individual scoring: Jerry Boston 12, Gabe Newsom 8, Jayden Acosta-Newsome 6, Josh Siscar 6, Jordan Glover 5, Timmy Taing 4, Carson Speegle 4, Anthony Williams, Andrea Bouah

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall; Lynnwood 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-10 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale; Wednesday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

1 of 3

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Lynnwood, Jan. 24

Edmonds-Woodway 8 12 23 17 — 60

Lynnwood Royals 17 13 10 10 — 50

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Adrienne Poling 20, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 18, Ingrid Fosberg 9, Maddie McMahon 7, Kristen Reijonen 4, AJ Martineau 2, Brooke Kearney

Lynnwood individual scoring: Amayah Kirkman 19, Emily Whybark 8, Nakia Boston 6, Mia Jones 6, Madison 6, Marika Canda 3, Katelyn Kesinger 2, Taylor Stahel

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall; Lynnwood 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Meadowdale; Tuesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

1 of 3

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Mountlake Terrace 40 – Lynnwood 36

106 — Double forfeit

113 — Hope Ambachew (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

120 — Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) defeated David Clewell (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 2:55

126 — James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

132 — Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) won by forfeit

138 — Pedro Hernandez (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) by major decision, 11-1

145 — Arun Khoe (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Santiago Camache (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 5:06

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:21

160 — Garrett Halcomb-Stockl (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Keanna Baniaga (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :40

170 — Jordan Wilson (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

182 — Jacie Jones (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Isaac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 4:46

195 — Noah Groening (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

220 — Christian Kirkman (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

285 — Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-7 overall; Lynnwood 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-7 overall

Lynnwood next meet: at the Region 2 3A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2; at Edmonds-Woodway High School (5 p.m. start on Feb. 1; 10 a.m. start on Feb. 2)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Region 3 3A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia (5:00 p.m. start on Feb. 1; 10:00 a.m. start on Feb. 2)