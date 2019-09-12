Royals sports roundup: Boys tennis, girls soccer fall in season openers

The Lynnwood Royals boys tennis and girls soccer teams were tripped up in their opening matches of the 2019 season: The boys fell to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 6-1 on the courts of Lynnwood High School on Wednesday, while the Lady Royals were defeated 3-2 by the Anacortes Seahawks on the soccer pitch of Anacortes High School on Tuesday.

Both Lynnwood squads will be back in action at home on Thursday with the boys hosting the Monroe Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. and the girls welcoming Marysville-Pilchuck at 6:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Marysville-Pilchuck at Lynnwood, Sept. 11

Marysville-Pilchuck 6 – Lynnwood 1

Singles: Parker Devereux (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood), 6-1, 6-1; Treven Southard (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-1; Aaron Kalab (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Samuel Yu (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-0; Carson Asper (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Johnny Cao (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Trae Tinglestad / Davis McGee (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Richard Vo / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Jake Sulya / Dawson Doe (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Titus Yo / Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-1, 4-6, 11-9; Luke Tyler / Drew Kiner (Lynnwood) defeated Alex Nybold / Ethan Alberts (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-4, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Monroe: Thursday, Sept. 12; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Anacortes, Sept. 10

Lynnwood 1 1 — 2

Anacortes 2 1 — 3

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Anacortes 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 12; 6:45 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— By Doug Petrowski