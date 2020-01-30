Royals sports roundup: Boys wrestling, boys basketball results from Wednesday

The Lynnwood Royals went 1-1 in boys wrestling competition on Wednesday, falling to the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 57-15 but defeating the previously unbeaten Ingraham Rams 42-36 in a pair of duals held at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

On the basketball court, the Royals’ boys team saw their current losing streak stretch to six games after coming up short 60-52 against the Cedarcrest Red Wolves in a Wesco League game played at Cedarcrest High School.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Ingraham; Jan. 29

Edmonds-Woodway 57 – Lynnwood 15

Lynnwood 42 – Ingraham 36

Records: Lynnwood 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-1 overall; Ingraham 13-1 in 3A KingCo League, 13-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 30; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Lynnwood at Cedarcrest, Jan. 29

Cedarcrest 60 – Lynnwood 52

Records: Lynnwood 1-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-14 overall; Cedarcrest 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 31; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School