Royals sports roundup: Girls soccer, cross country results for Sept. 28

The Lynnwood Royals girls soccer team left Edmonds Stadium Saturday night still looking for their first win of the 2019 season as the Royals were defeated by the Shorecrest Scots 3-0 in a Wesco League match.

In other Lynnwood sports on Saturday, seniors Micah Murphy and Christina Savenkova led the Royals at the Nike Portland XC Invitational cross country meet held outside of Portland. Murphy finished third in the boys’ Division 2 Varsity race while Savenkova placed 24th in the girls’ Division 2 Varsity competition.

The Nike Portland XC Invitational draws competitors from up-and-down the West Coast; to see all the results from the event, click

https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/154117/results.

Prep Girls Soccer: Shorecrest at Lynnwood, Sept. 28

Shorecrest 1 2 — 3

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

— Sydney VanNess (Shorecrest)

— Eloika Schemmel (Shorecrest)

(third goal unreported)

Records: Lynnwood 0-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-7-0 overall; Shorecrest 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Everett; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 7 p.m. at Lincoln Field in Everett

Prep Cross Country: Lynnwood at the Nike XC Invitational, Sept. 28 (5,000 meters at Blue Lake Park in Fairview, Oregon)

Boys’ Division 2 Varsity team scores (top five and Lynnwood):

1. El Segundo (Calif.) 197

2. Warren (Calif.) 268

3. South Salem 279

4. Enumclaw 288

5. Hanford 298

28. Lynnwood 614

Lynnwood boys’ individual finishers:

— Micah Murphy, 3rd place in Division 2 Varsity race, (16:22.60)

— Daxtyn Castagnetta, 87th place in Division 2 Varsity race (17:46.10)

— Jacob Potter, 165th place in Division 2 Varsity race (18:33.50)

— Musa Camara, 174th place in Division 2 Varsity race (18:40.60)

— Anthony Chambers, 207th place in Division 2 Varsity race (18:58.20)

— Raphael Miranda, 261st place in Division 2 Varsity race (20:03.30)

Girls’ Division 2 Varsity team scores (top five and Lynnwood):

1. El Segundo (Calif.) 87

2. Wenatchee 159

3. Cleveland (Oregon) 228

4. South Salem 231

5. Skyview (Wash.) 241

17. Lynnwood 429

Lynnwood girls’ individual finishers:

— Christina Savenkova, 24th place in Division 2 Varsity race (20:26.90)

— Eya Tunkara, 90th place in Division 2 Varsity race (22:05.10)

— Kathryn Potter, 101st place in Division 2 Varsity race (22:17.00)

— Rachel Elliott, 113th place in Division 2 Varsity race (22:28.90)

— Donna Marie Harris, 138th place in Division 2 Varsity race (22:49.90)

— Esther Himmelfarb, 148th place in Division 2 Varsity race (22:59.20)

— Gergana Georgieva, 159th place in Division 2 Varsity race (23:09.60)

Lynnwood next meet: at the Nike Twilight Invitational; Saturday, Oct. 5; 2:45 p.m. at Cedarcrest Golf Course in Marysville

— By Doug Petrowski