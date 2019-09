Royals sports roundup: Girls soccer, swim, volleyball, boys tennis results

It was a rough day for the Lynnwood Royals on Thursday as the girls soccer, volleyball, boys tennis and girls swim teams all were defeated in Wesco League action.

Prep Girls Soccer: Arlington at Lynnwood, Sept. 19

Arlington 3 3 — 6

Lynnwood 1 0 — 1

Records: Lynnwood 0-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4-0 overall; Arlington 2-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Arlington, Sept. 19

Arlington 3 – Lynnwood 0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-10)

Records: Lynnwood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Arlington 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 19

Edmonds-Woodway 5 – Lynnwood 2

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-0, 6-2; Barnaby French (Lynnwood) defeated Will Bates (Edmonds-Woodway) 6-2, 6-4; Sam Browne (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-7(5), 6-2; Daniel Park (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: Zach Foreman / Dylan Stauss (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Richard Vu / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Cooper McCarty / Evan Clugston (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Samuel Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; Grant Oliver / Noah Croskey (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated David Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1

Records: Lynnwood 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-2 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Sept. 23; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett

Prep Girls Swim: Lynnwood at Stanwood, Sept. 19

Stanwood 114 – Lynnwood 55

Lynnwood event winner:

— Hannah Tang, 100 Yard Butterfly (1:22.98)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1-0 overall; Stanwood 0-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mariner; Thursday, Sept. 26; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School