Royals sports roundup: Losses for softball, girls tennis Monday

It was a rough day on Monday, the opening day of the spring high school sports season, for the Lynnwood Royals on both the softball diamond and the tennis courts.

The Lady Royals couldn’t keep up with the Cascade Bruins in a non-conference softball softball contest, losing to the Bruins 17-7 at Cascade High School. Cascade took advantage of nine Lynnwood errors to win the mercy-rule shortened matchup.

The Lynnwood girls tennis team also suffered a loss on Monday, falling to the Meadowdale Mavericks 7-0 in a match played at Meadowdale High School.

Prep Softball: Lynnwood at Cascade, Mar. 11

Lynnwood 4 0 0 3 0 x x — 7 5 9

Cascade 7 1 2 0 7 x x — 17 8 3

Winning pitcher: Kloe Johnson (Cascade)

Losing pitcher: Desota (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Bellevue; Wednesday, Mar. 13; 4:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Meadowdale, Mar. 11

Meadowdale 7 – Lynnwood 0

Singles: Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Maika Troung (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Jamie Christiansen (Meadowdale) defeated Hailey Davis (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Vivian Sou (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Nomin Lllziisaikhan (Meadowdale) defeated Christine Gonzalez (Lynnwood) 5-0 (Gonzalez retired)

Doubles: Isabel Roenal/Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Nicole Porter/Linh Nguyen (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1; Jeanelle Delos Reyes/Sofia Tang (Meadowdale) defeated Natalie Sou/Aneeza Barias (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Kaitlyn Robinson/Sofie Kotz (Meadowdale) defeated Suah Choi/Adrianna Parag (Lynnwood) 6-1, 4-2

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Meadowdale 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overal

Lynnwood next match: versus Bothell; Tuesday, March 12; 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Oak Harbor; Wednesday, March 13; 3:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— By Doug Petrowski