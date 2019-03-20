Royals sports roundup: Lynnwood baseball beats Lakewood, loss for girls tennis

The Lynnwood Royals scored in each inning Tuesday on their way to a 9-2 thumping of the visiting Lakewood Cougars in a non-conference baseball contest played at Lynnwood High School.

Daniel Smith and Gabe Newson led the Royals’ potent hitting attack by each going 2-for-3 and connecting for doubles in the victory.

Josh Latimer pitched a complete game for Lynnwood, giving up just five hits, two earned runs, striking out 12 and issuing no walks.

In other Lynnwood sports on Tuesday, the Royals’ girls tennis team picked up two doubles’ wins in their matchup with the Cascade Bruins, but it was the Bruins who earned the team victory 5-2.

Prep Baseball: Lakewood at Lynnwood, March 19

Lakewood 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2 5 3

Lynnwood 1 1 1 2 3 1 x — 9 8 0

Winning pitcher: Josh Latimer (Lynnwood)

Losing pitcher: Caden Wolfson (Lakewood)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-1 overall; Lakewood 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Kamiak; Friday, March 22; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Cascade, March 19

Cascade 5 – Lynnwood 2

Singles: Madaline Kapetanov (Cascade) defeated Hailey Davis (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-1; Abby Hahn (Cascade) defeated Lindsey Helm (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Kager (Cascade) defeated Suah Choi (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Shannon Boyer (Cascade) defeated Leann Vu (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Linh Nguyen/Natalie Sou (Lynnwood) defeated Ainsley Joseph Levanah Joseph (Cascade) 7-5, 7-6 (5); Alyssa Elenbaas/Maia Taber (Cascade) defeated Vivian Sou/Aneeza Barias (Lynnwood) 6-2, 6-2; Adrianna Derag/Trinh Nguyen (Lynnwood) defeated Natalia Rodriguez/Leanna Nguyen (Cascade) 6-2, 6-4

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-4 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mariner; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School