Royals sports roundup: Timberwolves down girls basketball, wrestlers lose to Marysville-Getchell

In a match-up of teams with two of the best guards in Wesco — Lynnwood’s Nakia Boston and Jackson’s Mack Konig — the Timberwolves used a dominant second quarter to defeat the host Royals 56-47.

Jackson started the game on a 12-1 run, before Lynnwood would answer with a 12-0 run of its own to take a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Much like that first quarter, Jackson started the second quarter on an 11-0 run, holding Lynnwood scoreless for the first five minutes of the period. The Wolves closed out the quarter with a 10-point lead, 27-17, heading into halftime.

The Royals equaled their first half output in the third quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough to catch Jackson.

The Timberwolves answered every run by Lynnwood, cruising to the nine-point victory.

Boston led all scorers with 25 points for the Royals, with Madison Steele adding 12. Konig led the Timberwolves with 21.

The loss drops Lynnwood to 0-3 to start the season.

The Royals’ next game will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m., when they visit Inglemoor High School to take on the 4A Vikings.

Prep Girls Basketball: Jackson at Lynnwood, Dec. 10

Jackson 12 15 14 15 — 56

Lynnwood 13 04 17 13 — 47

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 25, Madison Steele 12, Arianna IIog 3, Emily Whybark 3, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Faith Roberts 2

Jackson individual scoring: Mack Konig 21, Jadyn Kirton 11, Emma Merwin 9, Riley Mekanik 9, Hannah Mack 6

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Jackson 0-0 in 4A Wesco Conference; 2-1 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Inglemoor; Friday, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m. at Inglemoor High School

In other Lynnwood sports Tuesday, the Royals’ wrestling team was taken down by the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 57-15 in a non-conference matchup at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Prep Wrestling: Lynnwood at Marysville-Getchell, Dec. 10

Marysville-Getchell 57 – Lynnwood 15

106 — Omar Salcedo (Marysville-Getchell) won by forfeit

113 — Igar Shabolov (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :52

120 — Jacob Steele (Marysville-Getchell) won by forfeit

126 — Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) defeated Ithan Sanchez (Marysville-Getchell) by pinfall, 5:29

132 — Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) defeated Joel Foster (Marysville-Getchell), 9-7

138 — Cody Mitchell (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Josiah Powell (Lynnwood), 8-6

145 — TJ Schwietzberger (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Ashley Lard (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:17

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated John Allen (Marysville-Getchell) by pinfall, 3:24

160 — Jesus Cabadas (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Nate Johnson (Lynnwood), 13-9

170 — Chris Bonneru (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Oscar Vazquez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:55

182 — Anatoliy Bay (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Diego Amos (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :55

195 — Caleb Blonk (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Issac Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:59

220 — Erick Duenes (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Dylan White (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:59

285 — Cheron Smith (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Elisha Abuhanna (Lynnwood), 6-2

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Lakewood, South Whidbey; Thursday, Dec. 12; 5:30 p.m. at Lakewood High School in Marysville

— Story and photos by Scott Williams