Royals sports roundup: Victories for girls basketball, boys swim

The Lynnwood Royals’ girls basketball and boys swim teams each squeaked out close wins on Tuesday as the Lady Royals edged the Shorewood Thunderbirds 58-52 at home in overtime while the boys swim squad got past the Cascade Bruins 86-83 at the Kamiak High School pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorewood at Lynnwood, Jan. 21

Shorewood 9 13 12 15 3 — 52

Lynnwood 10 10 11 18 9 — 58

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 35, Chloe Clark 14, Marika Canda 9, Emily Whybark, Katelyn Kesinger, Madison Steele, Arianna Ilog, Hailey Johnson, Cassidy Johnsen, Nikki Gossler

Shorewood individual scoring: Sabrina Musye 25, Symone Pease 12, Izzy Peijs 4, Addison Trull 4, Brynn Morrison 3, Mia Battle 3, Molly Starney 1, Kaylie McRea, Megan Peery, Jocelyn Mendez

Records: Lynnwood 5-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-9 overall; Shorewood 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-8 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Swim: Cascade vs. Lynnwood, Jan. 21

Lynnwood 86 – Cascade 83

Lynnwood individual event winners:

— Brian Lee in the 50 Yard Individual Medley (24.01)

— Brian Lee in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:07.68)

— Zachary Bevans in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:14.94)

— Maksim Smirniahin, Elijah Milan, Zachary Bevans, Brian Lee in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:46.16)

— Samuel Yu, Maksim Smirniahin, Adrian Seeber, Elijah Milan in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:47.22)

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 2-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3-0 overall; Cascade 1-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 4-5-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Shorecrest; Thursday, Jan. 23; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski