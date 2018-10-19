Royals sports roundup: Volleyball beats Cedarcrest, soccer loses to Red Wolves

The Lynnwood Royals swept past the visiting Cedarcrest Red Wolves 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-14) in a Wesco League girls volleyball match played Thursday at Cedarcrest High School.

In other Lynnwood sports on Thursday, the Royals’ girls soccer team was held scoreless for the fourth match in a row and fell to the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 3-0 at Lynnwood High School.

The Lynnwood girls swim team was sunk by the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 97.5-72.5 in a Wesco League dual at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Cedarcrest, Oct. 18

Lynnwood 3 – Cedarcrest 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-14)

Records: Lynnwood 7-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-4 overall; Cedarcrest 1-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-11 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Cedarcrest at Lynnwood, Oct. 18

Cedarcrest 2 1 — 3

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

Sarah Hommas (Cedarcrest), 2

Annalise Irwin (Cedarcrest)

Records: Lynnwood 3-9-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10-2 overall; Cedarcrest 11-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-3-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mountlake Terrace, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Swimming: Lynnwood at Edmonds-Woodway, Oct. 18

Edmonds-Woodway 97.5 – Lynnwood 72.5

Event winners:

— Faith Murray (Lynnwood) in the 50 Yard Freestyle (28.99)

— Alexis Song (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:03.57)

— Faith Murray (Lynnwood) in the 100 Yard Freestyle (1:04.32)

— Amelia Rees (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:16.29)

— Elisa Park (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:16.29)

— Amelia Rees (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:21.36)

— Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:25.06)

— Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 500 Yard Freestyle (5:59.07)

— Angella Kim, Alexis Song, Amelia Rees, Elisa Park (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:58.15)

— Haleia Ware, Rachael Hoang, Sylvia Rickman, Sarah Henderson (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (1:50.23)

— Amelia Rees, Elisa Park, Alexis Song, Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway) in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:11.05)

Records: Lynnwood 1-8-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-7-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-8-0 overall

Next meet: Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace at the Edmonds School District Meet, Saturday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski