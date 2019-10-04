Royals sports roundup: Volleyball beats Stanwood on road

The Lynnwood Royals earned a road victory on Thursday with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17) win over the Stanwood Spartans in a Wesco League volleyball match played at Stanwood High School.

The Royals’ girls soccer team weren’t as fortunate in their matchup with the Spartans as Stanwood walked away with a 2-1 victory in a contest played at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals’ girls swim team lost to the Kamiak Knights 137-44 in a meet held at Kamiak High School.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Stanwood, Oct. 3

Lynnwood 3 – Stanwood 1 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17)

Records: Lynnwood 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3 overall; Stanwood 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 10; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Stanwood at Lynnwood, Oct. 3

Stanwood 2 – Lynnwood 1

Records: Lynnwood 1-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8-0 overall; Stanwood 5-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish

Lynnwood next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Oct. 4; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett

Prep Girls Swim: Lynnwood vs. Meadowdale, Kamiak; Oct. 3

Kamiak 137 – Lynnwood 44

(Meadowdale vs. Lynnwood score not reported)

Lynnwood individual event winner:

— Faith Murray in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:09.09)

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3-0 overall; Meadowdale 0-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Kamiak 4-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-1-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Cascade, Glacier Peak; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 3:15 p.m. at the Snohomish Aquatic Center