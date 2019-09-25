Royals sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, boys tennis results for Sept. 24

The Oak Harbor Wildcats remained unbeated and tied with Arlington at the top of the 2A/3A Wesco League Volleyball standings after a 3-1 victory over the Lynnwood Royals in a match played Tuesday at Lynnwood High School

In other Lynnwood sports on Tuesday, the Lady Royals were tripped up 1-0 by Oak Harbor in Wesco League girls soccer action at Oak Harbor High School.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville-Getchell 6-1 in boys tennis action on Tuesday; it was the Royals’ first team victory of the season.

Prep Volleyball: Oak Harbor at Lynnwood, Sept. 24

Oak Harbor 3 – Lynnwood 1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16)

Records: Lynnwood 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2 overall; Oak Harbor 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Oak Harbor, Sept. 24

Oak Harbor 1 – Lynnwood 0

Records: Lynnwood 0-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5-0 overall; Oak Harbor 1-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Lynnwood at Marysville-Getchell, Sept. 24

Lynnwood 6 – Marysville-Getchell 1

Records: Lynnwood 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-3 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, Sept. 25; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School