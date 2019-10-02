Royals sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, swim results for Oct. 1

1 of 8

Lynnwood Royals volleyball Coach Annalise Mudaliar acknowledges that the 2019 season will be one filled with learning experiences for her green squad, many of whom are playing their first year at the varsity level. And Tuesday was one of those nights.

Going through the ups and downs of a match with big momentum swings, the Royals ended up on the downside of a 3-2 (25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 10-25, 15-9) contest at Lynnwood High School against the visiting Everett Seagulls.

Everett captured the first two sets of the night due to cautious play by the Royals, said Mudaliar. But the fight shown by her squad to win the third and fourth sets pleased the Lynnwood coach.

“I was really proud of them because they showed a lot of heart, a lot of grit, to turn it around and play to win,” Mudaliar said. “And just at the end they went back to that ‘don’t lose’ mentality — and it got away from us.”

Ultimately Everett won the fifth set of the night 15-9 to claim the 3-2 match victory, but Mudaliar believes the momentum shift toward the Seagulls actually began late in the fourth set. Lynnwood had leads of 11-1 and 23-6 in that fourth set (and won the set 25-10), but Everett showed some life late, winning consecutive points with kills from their big front line and stealing a little of the spark that Lynnwood had shown during the set.

“Volleyball is a game of momentum, one hundred percent, and it changes a lot,” Mudaliar explained. “You get one or two points in a row – you want to make those runs so that you can keep the momentum on your side.”

Going into the fifth set Mudaliar warned her squad that Everett was going to be tough to slow down.

“I said, ‘they have the momentum right now ‘cause they just ran off points. So their confidence is going to be higher. So when you step on the court for that fifth set, they’re going to come out fired up.’ And they did,” Mudaliar said.

Freshman Peri Hoshock led the Seagulls to victory with 12 kills in the match. Syra Abiador recorded 10 kills for Lynnwood.

In other Lynnwood sports results on Tuesday, the Royals girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 victory over the Everett Seagulls in a Wesco League match played at Lincoln Field in Everett. The win was the first of the season for the Royals.

The Lynnwood girls swim team were sunk by the powerhouse Jackson Timberwolves 134-36 in a Wesco League dual meet staged at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Volleyball: Everett at Lynnwood, Oct. 1

Everett 3 – Lynnwood 2 (25-12, 25-18, 21-25, 10-25, 15-9)

Records: Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League; 2-3 overall; Everett 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Stanwood; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Lynnwood at Everett, Oct. 1

Lynnwood 3 – Everett 2

Records: Lynnwood 1-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-0 overall; Everett 1-5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Stanwood; Thursday, Oct. 3; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Swim: Jackson at Lynnwood, Oct. 1

Jackson 134 – Lynnwood 36

Lynnwood individual top finishes:

— Faith Murray, 2nd place in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:10.32)

— Faith Murray, 2nd place in the 200 Yard Freestyle (2:29.12)

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 1-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Jackson 5-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 5-0-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Meadowdale, Kamiak; Thursday, Oct. 3; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo

— By Doug Petrowski