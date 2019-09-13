Royals sports roundup: Volleyball team wins season opener

The Lynnwood Royals earned a victory in their opening match of the 2019 volleyball season with a 3-1 (25-22, 12-25, 25-13, 25-15) win over the Marysville-Pilchuck Chargers in a game played at Lynnwood High School.

In other Lynnwood sports on Thursday, the Lady Royals soccer team was shutout 3-0 by the visiting Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks while the boys tennis team also came up empty, losing to the Monroe Bearcats 7-0. Both matches were played at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Pilchuck, Sept. 12

Lynnwood 3 – Marysville-Pilchuck 1 (25-22, 12-25, 25-13, 25-15)

Records: Lynnwood 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: at the SunDome Volleyball Festival; Saturday, Sept. 14; 8 a.m. at the SunDome in Yakima

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Pilchuck at Lynnwood, Sept. 12

Marysville-Pilchuck 3 – Lynnwood 0

Records: Lynnwood 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Mount Vernon; Saturday, Sept. 14; 1 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Monroe at Lynnwood, Sept. 12

Monroe 7 – Lynnwood 0

Singles: Noah Anderson (Monroe) defeated Barnaby French (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-0; Caden Silvey (Monroe) defeated Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) 6-4, 6-4; Benson Boone (Monroe) defeated Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-1; Sam Pierce (Monroe) defeated Johnny Cao (Lynnwood) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Nathan Cain / Brandon Lester (Monroe) defeated Richard Vo / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-0, 6-3; Blake Fodge / Adam McCarthy (Monroe) defeated Sam Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-4; Garrett Mann / Colin Martin (Monroe) defeated Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) 6-3, 6-0

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Juanita; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 3:45 p.m. at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland

— By Doug Petrowski