Royals sports roundup: Walk-off win for baseball; losses for boys soccer, girls tennis

The Lynnwood Royals baseball team opened its 2019 season with a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the visiting Bishop Blanchet Braves on Thursday in a non-conference contest played at Lynnwood High School.
After falling behind 7-1, the Royals scored two runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to capture the come-from-behind victory.
Josh Latimer, in addition to starting on the mound, was the Royals offensive star of the game, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a walk.
In other Lynnwood sports on Thursday, the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks picked up second-half goals from Davis Magee and Randy Galvan to defeat the Royals 2-0 in a 3A Wesco League boys soccer match played at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville.
The Lynnwood girls tennis team was swept by the visiting Glacier Peak Grizzlies 7-0 at Lynnwood High School.
Prep Baseball: Bishop Blanchet at Lynnwood, March 14
Blanchet 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 — 7 7 2
Lynnwood 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 — 8 9 2
Winning pitcher: Nick Holmes (Lynnwood)
Losing pitcher: Nathan Prinz (Bishop Blanchet)
Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Bishop Blanchet 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 1-2 overall
Lynnwood next game: versus North Creek; Friday, Mar. 15; 6 p.m. at North Creek High School in Bothell
Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood at Marysville-Pilchuck, Mar. 14
Lynnwood 0 0 — 0
Marysville-Pilchuck 0 2 — 2
Goal scorers:
— Davis Magee (Marysville-Pilchuck)
— Randy Galvan (Marysville-Pilchuck)
Records: Lynnwood 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0-0 overall
Lynnwood next match: versus Arlington; Friday, March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School
Prep Girls Tennis: Glacier Peak at Lynnwood, Mar. 14
Glacier Peak 7 – Lynnwood 0
Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall
Lynnwood next match: versus Bothell; Monday, Mar. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School