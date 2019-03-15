Royals sports roundup: Walk-off win for baseball; losses for boys soccer, girls tennis

1 of 7

The Lynnwood Royals baseball team opened its 2019 season with a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the visiting Bishop Blanchet Braves on Thursday in a non-conference contest played at Lynnwood High School.

After falling behind 7-1, the Royals scored two runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to capture the come-from-behind victory.

Josh Latimer, in addition to starting on the mound, was the Royals offensive star of the game, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBI and a walk.

In other Lynnwood sports on Thursday, the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks picked up second-half goals from Davis Magee and Randy Galvan to defeat the Royals 2-0 in a 3A Wesco League boys soccer match played at QuilCeda Stadium in Marysville.

The Lynnwood girls tennis team was swept by the visiting Glacier Peak Grizzlies 7-0 at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Baseball: Bishop Blanchet at Lynnwood, March 14

Blanchet 0 0 0 1 0 6 0 — 7 7 2

Lynnwood 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 — 8 9 2

Winning pitcher: Nick Holmes (Lynnwood)

Losing pitcher: Nathan Prinz (Bishop Blanchet)

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Bishop Blanchet 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 1-2 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus North Creek; Friday, Mar. 15; 6 p.m. at North Creek High School in Bothell

Prep Boys Soccer: Lynnwood at Marysville-Pilchuck, Mar. 14

Lynnwood 0 0 — 0

Marysville-Pilchuck 0 2 — 2

Goal scorers:

— Davis Magee (Marysville-Pilchuck)

— Randy Galvan (Marysville-Pilchuck)

Records: Lynnwood 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Arlington; Friday, March 22; 7:30 p.m. at Arlington High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Glacier Peak at Lynnwood, Mar. 14

Glacier Peak 7 – Lynnwood 0

Records: Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Bothell; Monday, Mar. 18; 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School