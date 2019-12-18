Royals sports roundup: Win for girls basketball, loss for boys swim

After starting the year 0-4, the Lynnwood Royals earned their first win of the season in a big way, crushing the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 69-28 in a Wesco League game played Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Twelve Royals played and scored in the rout; Nakia Boston led the way with 21 points while Emily Whybark reached double figures in scoring for the first time this season with 11 points.

In other Lynnwood sports on Tuesday, the Royals’ boys swim team was no match for the undefeated Shorewood Thunderbirds, losing to the T-Birds 128-49 in a league meet staged at the Shoreline Pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Pilchuck, Dec. 17

Lynnwood 19 21 10 19 — 69

Marysville-Pilchuck 7 7 11 3 — 28

Lynnwood individual scoring: Nakia Boston 21, Emily Whybark 11, Faith Roberts 9, Marika Canda 9, Nikki Bowen 5, Katelyn Kesinger 3, Madison Steele 2, Cassidy Johnsen 2, Eve Periera 2, Tamara Lukic 2, Sara McArthur 2, Paige Thompson 1

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Alissa Edge 10, Madyson Baxter 9, Briana Ruiz 5, Kelsey Edge 2, Savannah Benjamin 2, Lauren Lewis, Imajine Moses, Sasha Dibble, Christy De La Paz, Emily Hamre

Records: 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Everett; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Swim: Lynnwood at Shorewood, Dec. 17

Shorewood 128 – Lynnwood 49

Records: Lynnwood 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2-0 overall; Shorewood 3-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 9; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics in Mill Creek