Royals sports roundup: Wins for volleyball, boys tennis, girls swim

Overcoming a slow start, the Lynnwood Royals held off the Marysville-Getchell Chargers 3-2 (18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9) to capture a Wesco League volleyball match played Thursday at Marysville-Getchell High School.

Senior Jayden Angell recorded 16 kills to lead the Royals in the victory. Surina Soumpholphakdy had 39 digs while Acacia Preza helped with 39 assists for Lynnwood.

In other Royals’ sports action on Thursday, the Lynnwood boys tennis team rolled past Mountlake Terrace 6-1, the Royals’ girls swim team raced past Mariner 126-48, the Lynnwood girls soccer team was shutout by Marysville-Getchell 3-0 and the Royals’ cross country teams competed in a five-team meet at McCollum Park in Mill Creek.

Prep Volleyball: Lynnwood at Marysville-Getchell, Sept. 26

Lynnwood 3 – Marysville-Getchell 2 (18-25, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9)

Records: Lynnwood 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-2 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall

Lynnwood next match: at the Reach the Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Sept. 26

Lynnwood 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Barnaby French (Lynnwood) defeated Markus Anderson (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6(9), 6-3; Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) defeated Alosha Petrov (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6(0), 6-0; Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) defeated Yash Verma (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Jack Ledford / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Richard Vo / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-7(5) 6-1, 6-0; Samuel Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) defeated Kevin Schaab / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-4; Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) defeated Mathew Choi / Ben Britton (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Lynnwood 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-7 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Sept. 27; 4 p.m. at Gateway Middle School in Everett

Prep Girls Swim: Lynnwood at Mariner, Sept. 26

Lynnwood 126 – Mariner 48

Records: Lynnwood 1-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference dual meets; 1-1-0 overall; Mariner 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference dual meets; 1-5-0 overall

Lynnwood next meet: versus Jackson; Tuesday, Oct. 1; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville-Getchell at Lynnwood, Sept. 26

Marysville-Getchell 3 – Lynnwood 0

Records: Lynnwood 0-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-6-0 overall; Marysville-Getchell 3-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-1-1 overall

Lynnwood next match: versus Shorecrest; Saturday, Sept. 28; 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Cross Country: Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Jackson, Cascade; Sept. 26 (5,000 meters at McCollum Park in Mill Creek)

Boys team scores:

Jackson 28 Edmonds-Woodway 52 Lynnwood 77 Shorecrest 98 Cascade 128

Girls team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 34 Lynnwood 36 Jackson 77 Shorecrest 112 Cascade 117

Lynnwood next meet: at the Nike Portland XC Invite; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8:00 a.m. at Blue Lake Park in Portland, Oregon