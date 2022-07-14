Run to Win offering summer sports camps

Posted: July 13, 2022 18

Run to Win Outreach, a Christian sports nonprofit for kids ages 5-12 years, is offering sports day camps this summer.

Camps in the Seattle area include basketball, soccer, cheer and flag football. Visit Runtowin.org to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME