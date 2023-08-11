Running unopposed, George Hurst launches reelection campaign focusing on housing, sustainability

Over 100 attendees gathered in the backyard of a Lynnwood home Sunday to support George Hurst in his reelection campaign for a third term on the Lynnwood City Council. Hurst has occupied the council’s Position 6 seat since 2015.

While Hurst is running unopposed, he said he plans on actively campaigning to bring attention to important issues in Lynnwood. “Public safety is always a central concern for any city council, but public safety should not be limited to hiring more police officers,” he said. “We also need to make sure we address the substance abuse and mental health crisis in our region.”

Hurst focused on other issues as well. “The lack of available housing for all levels of income in Lynnwood must be addressed with careful modifications of our housing zones and codes,” he said. “And finally, we need to make sure our city is environmentally sustainable. This includes having electric vehicles as a priority for our city fleet, incentivizing the use of solar power and replacing our failing old-technology wastewater treatment plant that flows into Puget Sound.”

Hurst was joined by Lynnwood City Council candidates Nick Coelho and Robert Leutwyler as well as council hopefuls from Edmonds and Shoreline — Chris Eck and Annette Ademasu, respectively. “I appreciate not only the support of residents in Lynnwood but also of other like-minded candidates who want to make sure our region is a great place to work and live in,” Hurst remarked.

For more information about Hurst or his campaign, visit VoteforHurst.com or email Hurst4Lynnwood@outlook.com.