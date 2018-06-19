Ruth Maxine Hall: An avid gardener, she loved to cook, read and play bridge

In Loving Memory of

Ruth Maxine Hall

Born August 4, 1925 in Senath, Missouri

Died May 6, 2018 in Arlington, Washington

Mom loved to shop, peruse 2nd-hand stores and cook. Her favorite TV shows were on the Cooking Channel and she was always trying new recipes. She was an avid gardener and belonged to a garden club. Mom loved to read and play bridge and worked at Fredrick & Nelson’s at Northgate. She will be sorely missed.

Ruth was born August 4, 1925, in Senath, Missouri. She married William Dorgan Hall in 1944 (dad died June 22, 2006). Mom and dad met in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at a dance. Mom was working in a munitions factory and dad was stationed there in the Navy. She said, “The rest is history.”

Mom wasn’t told very much about her family, so the information is sketchy. Her mom’s name is Rena Belle Bone and she was from Senath, MO. Her dad’s name is William Clarence Walls and he was from Joplin, MO. Mom moved to Memphis, TX when she was about 2 years old. Her dad was a butcher.

Mom had four siblings. Lester Walls, the first born, died as a baby. Wilton (Blacky) Walls was her oldest brother. Clarence (Sonny) Walls was her younger brother and he is married to Jean. His first wife’s name was Linda. Together, he had two daughters, Betty Sue and Rhonda Sue. Kathryn was the youngest and was married to Billy Stone. Kathryn and Billy Stone had two children, Tex Lynn and Albert Ray.

Ruth leaves behind three sons, Terry L., William A. and John D. She loved her “boys” and often attended their athletic events when they were growing up. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She got to meet them all.

Celebration of Life and Internment to be held at Restlawn Memorial Park

Edmonds, Washington June 22, 2018 at 1:00 pm

Donations may be given in Ruth’s name to:

Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County

2731 Wetmore Avenue, Suite 500

Everett, WA 98201