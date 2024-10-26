Ryan Kerbele and Catharsis to play with EWHS Jazz Band Nov. 1

Ryan Keberle & Catharsis will take the stage with the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 in the EWHS Little Theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds. Tickets range from $12 to $20 and are available for purchase online at ewhsmusic.com/ryan-keberle-catharsis.

Ryan Keberle, Jazz Times 2020 Trombonist of the Year, leads Catharsis, a band renowned for its innovative fusion of jazz, chamber music, South American folk and indie rock. Described by the LA Times as a “potent blend of cinematic sweep and lush, ear-grabbing melodies,” Catharsis delivers an extraordinary listening experience that captivates jazz aficionados and newcomers alike.

This special evening will also feature a unique educational component: Earlier in the day, Ryan Keberle & Catharsis will conduct a workshop with the EWHS Jazz Bands. The collaboration will culminate in the evening’s public performance, offering the community a chance to experience world-class jazz and support local music education.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the EWHS Music Program.

Event details:

Ryan Keberle & Catharsis with the EWHS Jazz Band

7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

EWHS Little Theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Tickets: $12-$20

More information: ewhsmusic.com/ryan-keberle-catharsis.