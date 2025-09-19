Safe Aging Symposium offered Sept. 25

Providence Swedish is offering a free virtual symposium from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25. The symposium will provide information and resources for health care professionals, older adults and those who are involved in supporting individuals as they age.

Gain insights and resources from speakers representing Providence Hospital, including the trauma department, nutrition and physical therapy teams, alongside experts from the Snohomish County Health Department and the Washington State Department of Health.

Register here.