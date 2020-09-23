Safe Kids, South County Fire offers virtual programs to help parents check child car seats

With in-person education programs unavailable due to COVID-19, Safe Kids and South County Fire are offering options for parents to learn virtually.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for American children and correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%. Unfortunately, almost 60% of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

“Whether it’s a trip to the grocery store, back to school, or a long-distance road trip, correctly used car seats, booster seats and seat belts are the best way to make sure a family is the most protected,” said Shawneri Guzman, Safe Kids Snohomish County coordinator and South County Fire community outreach manager. “These new online and virtual resources are available to help every parent understand and take action to keep their child safe in their car seat.”

Free virtual and online education options are consistent with up to date COVID-19 protocols:

Join a virtual class. Safe Kids Snohomish County and South County Fire are offering a free one-hour virtual class for parents on the first Wednesday of each month. Day and evening class times are available. Find out more and register at southsnofire.org .



Schedule a free one-on-one virtual seat check. Make an appointment with a certified child passenger safety technician to walk you through safe installation and use of a car seat. Schedule an appointment at southsnofire.org .

Participate in a self-guided online class. Safe Kids has created an online child passenger safety class for parents, caregivers and community partners to take on their own. The class is taught by a child passenger safety technician and covers every car seat stage as your child graduates from a rear-facing seat to when they can wear an adult seat belt. Enroll in this free class at udemy.com/course/basic-child-passenger-safety/

Check out the Ultimate Car Seat Guide – available in English and Spanish. This online, interactive, custom tool provides expert guidance to parents on everything from how to fit a child into a car seat to how to know when it is time to move to a new type of seat. A link to this and other child car seat resources is available at southsnofire.org/carseats .

Join Safe Kids Facebook Live events. Safe Kids will be hosting several Facebook live events throughout CPS Week, in both English and Spanish. Each event will focus on a different car seat stage and parents and caregivers will have the chance to engage with experts. Follow the Safe Kids Facebook page for more information, facebook.com/SafeKidsWorldwide .

Watch expert videos. Safe Kids has also produced expert videos with certified technicians showing the proper use and choice of car seats across the various stages, including rear-facing car seats , forward-facing car seats , and booster seats . A link to this and other child car seat resources is available at southsnofire.org/carseats .