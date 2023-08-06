Safety tip from South County Fire: Never leave kids in cars

An important reminder from South County Fire: Never leave kids in cars.

The inside of a parked car can reach deadly temperatures in minutes, the fire authority said. This year, there have already been 14 child heatstroke deaths in the U.S.

Look before you lock. Always check the back seat when getting out of the car.

This advice applies all year long, as roughly a third of child hot-car deaths occur outside of the summer months — even when outside temperature is below 70 degrees, South County Fire said.