Sanders Law Group attorney Roxana Florea named Rising Star

Roxana Florea

Sanders Law Group attorney Roxana Florea has been selected to be on the distinguished Washington State Rising Stars list for 2019, compiled by the rating service Super Lawyers.

Florea was nominated for her accomplishments in the areas of Estate Planning and Probate.

Each year, no more than 2.5% if the lawyers in the state are selected to receive this honor by the research team at Super Lawyers.

Currently Of Counsel, Florea has been a valued member of Sanders Law Group since she was an intern during law school at Seattle University. She has an exceptional legal mind and is dedicated to the practice of law. She cares deeply about her clients.

Sanders Law Group focuses on Elder Law, and is located in downtown Edmonds. Learn more at sanderslawgroupnw.com.