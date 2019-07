For the past eight years, Sanders Law Group has been offering a monthly free legal clinic for members and guests of the Edmonds Senior Center.

Since the senior center has been demolished to make way for the new Edmonds Community Center, the monthly Legal Clinic is now being held at the office of the Sanders Law Group, 152 Third Ave. S., Suite 101.

The next Legal Clinic will be Aug. 7, at 1 p.m.

To sign up for the clinic, call the Edmonds Senior Center at 425-774-5555. Reservations are required.