Sandlot Cinemas showing ‘Mamma Mia’ at Lynndale Park Aug. 15

The City of Lynnwood is once again hosting Sandlot Cinemas, with a showing of Mamma Mia Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W.

The city says there will be free, fun activities starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the movie.

Bring chairs and blankets to the family friendly film, based on the songs of pop group ABBA, with additional music composed by ABBA member Benny Andersson. The plot follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father.

The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for all your movie munchies.

The second Sandlot Cinemas film will be Migration, howing Thursday, Aug. 22.