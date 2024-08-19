Sandlot Cinemas showing ‘Migration’ at Lynndale Park Aug. 22

The City of Lynnwood is once again hosting Sandlot Cinemas, with a showing of Migration Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W.

The city says there will be free, fun activities starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the movie.

Bring chairs and blankets to the family friendly film. The story follows a family of mallards who try to convince their overprotective father to go on a vacation of a lifetime and attempt to migrate from New England, through New York City, to Jamaica.

The Lynndale Park snack shack will be open prior to the movie for all your movie munchies.