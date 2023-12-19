Santa making guest appearances at Mr. Kleen, Chick-fil-A

Those who have not yet taken their photos with Santa this year can let out a sigh of relief as he will be stopping at Mr. Kleen and Chick-fil-A to meet up with Lynnwood families.

From Dec. 21-23, Mr. Kleen will be providing free family photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a vintage tent set. Santa will be busy on Christmas Eve, so Mrs. Klaus will be taking his place on Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Chick-fil-A, located at 3026 196th St. S.W., will be hosting “Dinner with Santa,” which offers complimentary photos taken by a professional photographer. To participate in this Dec. 21 event, be sure to register in advance here.