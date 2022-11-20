Santa’s Workshop Dec. 10 at John L Scott Real Estate office in Lynnwood

The John L Scott Real Estate office – Lynnwood is hosting a free Santa’s Workshop event for the community on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon-3 p.m.
At Santa’s Workshop, you can get a photo with Santa, decorate cookies, make an ornament, spin the wheel for a prize giveaway, win a basket giveaway, listen to live music, and enjoy catered food, hot cocoa and cider.
The office is located at 19221 36th Ave. W., Suite 106, Lynnwood.
