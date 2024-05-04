Sassy Sunflowers instructional during May 8 Paint and Sip in Lynnwood

Sassy sunflowers will be the evening’s muse at a Paint and Sip class starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Just Chill Pub & Grill, 16716 Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

No experience is required for this class and all necessary materials will be provided. The class is an all-ages event until 9 p.m. The $37 class can be paid for using cash or Venmo.