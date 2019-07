Skyler Gemar, executive chef of Edmonds’ 190 Sunset restaurant, will speak on “A Secret Sauce for Success: Growing Strategic Relationships to Capitalize on Market Trends,” at the Wednesday, Aug. 7 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting.

Gemar will discuss how he has leveraged local relationships and digital marketing to cross-promote and connect unique communities.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. You can learn more and register here.