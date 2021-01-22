Save the date: 196th St SW Improvement Project drop-in information session set for Feb. 3

Before construction begins on the 196th Street Southwest Improvement Project, the City of Lynnwood invites the public to an online drop-in session Wednesday, Feb. 3 to learn more about the project and to ask questions.

At the construction drop-in session, the city says you will be able to:

Learn about how the project will help to accommodate future growth in Lynnwood’s City Center

Participate in a Q&A discussion

Learn about the project schedule and what to expect during construction

Online drop-in session details

Wednesday, Feb. 3, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Click the link to join via Zoom: http://bit.ly/Lynnwood196thStreet

The 196th improvement project plans to widen the roadway running from the Lynnwood Convention Center at 36th Avenue West to Fred Meyer at 48th Avenue West from five lanes to seven. Plans also include adding a landscaped median and 12-foot-wide sidewalks. The additional lanes on each side of the road will accommodate left- and U-turn lanes as well as bus use.

The 0.7-mile stretch of road is located in Lynnwood’s City Center district, which is the epicenter of the city’s designated regional growth center. The area is being planned as a downtown hub and will include apartment and office buildings. The project coincides with the future Sound Transit Lynnwood Link light rail station and the city’s plans to make Lynnwood a transit-friendly city.

The project is expected to cost $37 million, with $17 million coming from state and federal grants as well as Washington State Department of Transportation.

As one of the busiest highways in Snohomish County, 196th Street Southwest carries thousands of vehicles a day. This corridor is home to hundreds of businesses, a major transit center, and a future light rail station. Planned improvements are designed to reduce traffic congestion, better accommodate bus and transit travel, increase business access and promote safety.

Project improvements include:

Street and pedestrian lighting

Conversion of overhead power and utilities to underground

New traffic signals

Planted medians

Wider sidewalks and landscape features

New business access and transit (BAT) lanes

New storm drainage, water quality and flow control services

Typical construction hours are weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with weekend and night work. The city says it will coordinate with businesses, residents and commuters who may be affected and will provide advanced notification and detour information as needed.

Expected construction impacts include:

Noise and vibration

Street and/or lane closures and detours

Dust and debris

Construction staging and parking impacts near the work sites

Crosswalk and sidewalk closures and detours for people walking and biking

Work is scheduled to begin in winter 2021 and to be completed in winter 2023.