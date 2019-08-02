Save the date: 2019 Puget Sound Bird Fest Sept. 13-15

Mark your calendars for an all-new Puget Sound Bird Fest on Sept. 13-15 in Edmonds. This beloved fall tradition is for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest and features three days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.

The 2019 event kicks off Friday evening with a keynote address by award-winning nature photographer and Master Birder Tim Boyer. His program Understanding Shorebirds, the Miracle of Migration is about the epic migrations of shorebirds. It explores the trans-ocean migration of some of the common shorebirds in Washington that cross the majority of the Pacific Ocean including where they go, why they migrate, and how they’re able to travel so far. His books will be for sale during the event, and the author will sign books after the presentation.

Although the keynote event is free, pre-registration will now be required to avoid exceeding seating capacity in the Edmonds Plaza Room.

A whole new festival layout will make Saturday at the Frances Anderson Center more festive than ever before. Starting this year, all exhibits and activities will be grouped together in the gymnasium. There will be a Kid’s Activity Area for hands-on exploration and an afternoon live raptor presentation by Sarvey Wildlife Center.

For folks wanting to get outside, Bird Fest offers guided nature walks at parks and viewing stations in and around Edmonds, field workshops on bird identification, nature photography, wildlife habitat, and two boat cruises to choose from.

For more information visit the Bird Fest website at www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org.