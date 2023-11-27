Save the date: 2023 Homeless Memorial Vigil scheduled for Dec. 21 in Everett

The Snohomish County’s Veterans Homelessness Committee invites the community to join in honoring and remembering those who have tragically lost their lives while experiencing homelessness at the 2023 Annual Homeless Memorial Vigil, with an emphasis on veterans.

According a news release, this event is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the county’s outdoor amphitheater at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

This gathering serves as a somber reflection on the lives of individuals who have passed away while facing the harsh realities of homelessness — whether on the streets, in vehicles, in shelters, or in any improvised place where they could find rest, the news release says.

This year marks the 13th edition of the memorial, maintaining its tradition of commemorating all those who have left us while experiencing homelessness. Additionally, there will be a special veterans’ salute, recognizing and honoring those who have served our country.

Highlights of the program include the presentation of the American Flag by the Naval Station Everett color guard and a prayer from Chaplain Debbie Maund of the U.S. Army Reserves.