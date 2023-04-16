Save the date: 2023 Pacific Little League Day set for April 29

Pacific Little League, which includes youth baseball and softball players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, is hosting its Little League Day 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The location is the Lynndale Park ball fields, 18927 72nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
There will be games and activities, a coaches home run derby and a barbecue lunch. At 11 a.m., teams will parade onto the field and there will be remarks by Pacific Little League and elected officials.
The community is invited to attend.
