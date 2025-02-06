Save the date: 2025 Lynnwood State of City Feb. 26

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell will be delivering her 2025 State of the City address from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Lynnwood Event Center. This year’s theme is “A City With Purpose.”

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival will emcee the event. Speakers include:

Nick Coelho
President
Lynnwood City Council

Mary Anne Dillon
Vice President of Programs
YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish

Olympia Edwards
CEO
Project Girl

Representative from City of Lynnwood departments will also have resource tables with information about upcoming events.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. The Lynnwood Events Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

 

