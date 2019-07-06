Save the date: Accelerated business results topic of July 17 Lynnwood Chamber meeting

“Propel Forward with P.O.W.E.R.R.” is the topic of the Wednesday, July 17 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting, featuring

Catherine M. White, author, speaker, innovator and founder of Accelerated Results 365.

According to the chamber announcement: Business leaders are constantly challenged to innovate, grow and expand. Most leaders are distracted by the daily crises that drain their time and attention. P.O.W.E.R.R. is an efficient and simple method that will bring a new perspective to your goals and help you streamline your business.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Convention Center. You can learn more and register here.