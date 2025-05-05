Save the date: Adult gun safety event June 8 in Edmonds

A national gun safety group will host an educational program in June in Edmonds. The program is called ‘Be SMART for Kids’ and encourages parents and other adults discuss gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun injuries and deaths. They will share information about securing firearms and normalizing conversations about gun safety.

SMART stands for:

Secure all guns in their home and vehicles

Model responsible behavior around guns

Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes

Recognize the role of guns in suicide

Tell their peers to be SMART

Organizers will give away trigger locks and lock boxes in partnership with the Lock It Up program sponsored by Public Health – Seattle & King County and Seattle Children’s.

The North King-Snohomish chapter of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility is organizing the free program scheduled for 2 p.m., June 8 at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Casper Street.