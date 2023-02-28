Save the date: Alderwood Garden Club plant sale April 29

Local nonprofit organization Alderwood Garden Club is raising funds at the end of April with a plant sale in Lynnwood. The proceeds support the Edmonds College Horticulture scholarship fund, community projects and other garden club activities.
The organization will be selling low-priced perennials, shrubs, veggie starts, annuals and garden art on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood.
