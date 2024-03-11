Save the date: Annual spring clean event at Heritage Park April 3

All are invited to volunteer from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 for the annual Spring Clean event at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Volunteers will spruce up Interurban Car No. 55, the Wickers Building grounds, playground pit and general landscaping. There will be opportunities to help with weeding, barking and hauling outdoors, or assist by cleaning windows, floors and mopping and dusting indoors.

All tools and materials are provided.

To register, complete the Heritage Park Spring Clean Volunteer Sign Up Form