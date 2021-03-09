Save the date: Annual spring clean event at Heritage Park April 7

The City of Lynnwood invites residents to participate in the annual Spring Clean event at Heritage Park on Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Volunteers will spruce up Interurban Car No. 55, the Wickers Building grounds, playground pit and general landscaping.

There will be opportunities to help with weeding, barking and hauling with additional volunteer opportunities cleaning windows, floors and mopping and dusting. Please bring your own gloves. All other materials provided.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

To register to volunteer, complete the Heritage Park Spring Clean volunteer sign up form.