Save the date: Asian Service Center Inaugural Ceremony June 3

The Asian Service Center, a new Edmonds-based nonprofit formed to provide support and advocacy for Asian communities in Snohomish County, is hosting an inaugural ceremony on June 3 at 10 a.m., at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

Dr. Amit Singh, president of Edmonds College, will be the keynote speaker.

The event is free but RSVPs are requested at this link.