Save the date: Asian Service Center Inaugural Ceremony June 3

The Asian Service Center, a new Edmonds-based nonprofit formed to provide support and advocacy for Asian communities in Snohomish County, is hosting an inaugural ceremony on June 3 at 10 a.m., at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
Dr. Amit Singh, president of Edmonds College, will be the keynote speaker.
The event is free but RSVPs are requested at this link.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.