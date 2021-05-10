Save the date: Book, toy and board game drive at Meadowdale HS May 19

The Meadowdale High School Key Club and the Edmonds Kiwanis are hosting a book, toy and board game drive for the Bridge Receiving Center on Wednesday, May 19 from noon-4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

The Bridge Receiving Center provides children in trauma with a safe place to live while they await placement in a preferred foster home. The center is in need of new and like-new books, board games and toys for ages 4-17. High-low reading books for grades 4 – 8 are especially needed. All donations should be therapeutically geared toward children in trauma.

For more information, contact info@bridgereceivingcenter.org.