Save the date: Candidate Conversations with Lynnwood City Council, mayoral candidates Oct. 8

Posted: August 26, 2025 7

Save the date for Candidate Conversations with Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.  Sponsored by Se Habla Media and Lynnwood Today, Candidate Conversations is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

Invited candidates (those with a * next to their names have confirmed attendance as of Aug. 26) include:

Mayor: Christine Frizzell* and George Hurst*
City Council Position 1: Almaderica Escamilla* and Dio Bougcsieuez*
City Council Position 2: Isabel Mata* and Ki Seung Cho
City Council Position 3: Josh Binda and Bryce Owings
City Council Position 5:  Robert Leutwyler* and Mpiima Mugambe*

The event will be livestreamed on the Se Habla Media Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be posted with Spanish-language translations following the live broadcast.

The event will include:

– Candidate self introductions

– A discussion between the moderators — Teresa Wippel of Lynnwood Today and Jaime Mendez of Se Habla Media — and the two candidates for each contested race regarding three or four major topic areas facing the city. What are their solutions? Where do they agree and disagree?

– Audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random from those who have indicated they have a question for a particular candidate/race.

– Each city council candidate (including those running unopposed) will be provided table space outside the theatre for further discussion with voters both before and after the event.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME