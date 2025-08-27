Save the date: Candidate Conversations with Lynnwood City Council, mayoral candidates Oct. 8

Save the date for Candidate Conversations with Lynnwood City Council and mayoral candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event starts at 6:30 p.m. Sponsored by Se Habla Media and Lynnwood Today, Candidate Conversations is free to attend and no RSVP is required.
Invited candidates (those with a * next to their names have confirmed attendance as of Aug. 26) include:
Mayor: Christine Frizzell* and George Hurst*
City Council Position 1: Almaderica Escamilla* and Dio Bougcsieuez*
City Council Position 2: Isabel Mata* and Ki Seung Cho
City Council Position 3: Josh Binda and Bryce Owings
City Council Position 5: Robert Leutwyler* and Mpiima Mugambe*
The event will be livestreamed on the Se Habla Media Facebook and YouTube channels. It will also be posted with Spanish-language translations following the live broadcast.
The event will include:
– Candidate self introductions
– A discussion between the moderators — Teresa Wippel of Lynnwood Today and Jaime Mendez of Se Habla Media — and the two candidates for each contested race regarding three or four major topic areas facing the city. What are their solutions? Where do they agree and disagree?
– Audience questions, asked by those attending. Participants will be chosen at random from those who have indicated they have a question for a particular candidate/race.
– Each city council candidate (including those running unopposed) will be provided table space outside the theatre for further discussion with voters both before and after the event.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.