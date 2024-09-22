Save the date: City of Lynnwood hosting Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo Oct. 26

The Halloween Hullabaloo in 2022. (File photo)

Bring your family in their Halloween costumes to the City of Lynnwood’s free, daytime family-friendly “Halloween Drive-Thru Hullabaloo,” running from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Participants will drive through the Candyland Forest to trick-or-treat at characters’ houses along the way!

Car decorations are encouraged

You must pre-register your vehicle through the online registration portal here.

