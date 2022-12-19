Save the date: City of Lynnwood hosting Styrofoam, e-waste collection drive Jan. 7

The City of Lynnwood is holding a Styrofoam and e-waste collection drive on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

All Styrofoam must be clean and all stickers or tape must be removed from its surfaces before being recycled.

Click here for a full list of electronic items that are accepted by the city’s recycling program. Broken monitors under 20 inches are subject to a $2 fee and there is a $5 fee for all printers, copiers, scanners and plotters due to recycling costs.

The event will be held at 20525 60th Ave. W. in Lynnwood from 10 a.m. – noon.

In addition, the city also released a helpful reminder on how to properly dispose of holiday waste. City staff encourage all types of wrapping material to be reused as much as possible. However, if they become too damaged or old to reuse, it’s important to dispose of them in the proper manner.

Bows and metallic or glitter wrapping paper and gift bags should be thrown in the trash; paper gift bags or plain wrapping paper can be recycled; and non-coated tissue paper is compostable.

Email pwrequest@lynnwoodwa.gov with any more questions about the Styrofoam and e-waste drive or about how to properly dispose of holiday gift-wrapping materials.