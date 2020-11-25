Save the date: City of Lynnwood sponsoring food, clothing drives Dec. 4

The City of Lynnwood is sponsoring food and clothing drives Friday, Dec. 4 to benefit two local organizations: the Foundation for Edmonds School District and Holly House.

For the schools foundation, the city is collecting single-serving, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat food item — no bulk items please.

Examples include:

Canned soup

Canned ravioli

Canned tuna

Canned chili

Easy Mac and Cheese

Ramen

Juice boxes/pouches

Fruit cups

Snacks

In partnership with Holly House, which provides holiday gifts for Edmonds School District students in need, the city is collecting gifts and clothing necessities for children and teens ages 10-18. You can help by dropping off new toys, books, warm blankets, pajama bototms, socks and underwear.

Drop off items at Lynnwood City Hall Friday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. – noon and 3-5 p.m. The location is 19100 44th Ave. W.

For more information visit the webpage HERE