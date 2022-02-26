Save the date: Edmonds Arts Festival will open registration for student artist exhibit April 27

Attending elementary and secondary school artists: The Edmonds Arts Festival will open registration for its Student Art Exhibit April 27. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6.

Artwork may have been made during the year at home or at school. Full registration instructions may be found at Edmondsartsfestival.com/apply.

Students must be in grades K-12 and one of the following must apply: be currently enrolled in the Edmonds School District

be currently enrolled in a private school within the district boundaries

home-schooled or a resident within the Edmonds School District boundaries

The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place from June 17-19, Father’s Day weekend. The event will be at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.